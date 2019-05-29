140-km stretch to ease traffic

MUSCAT, MAY 29 – The Ministry of Transport and Communications opened the 140-km stretch of the Adam-Haima-Thamrait road dualisation project on Wednesday. The opening of this segment is expected to smoothen traffic flow in Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates, and contribute to the economic growth of the region by attracting more investments, especially in the oil and gas sector. While opening the road, Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, said the stretch inaugurated on Wednesday included 20-km from the first phase of which 41 km was opened last month.

The second phase includes six underground tunnels to serve underpasses, service roads and interchanges leading to Mahout and Duqm economic zone. Adam-Haima-Thamrait road project includes construction of new two-lane roads in each direction services roads, parking lot for cars, trucks and the police. The road will also be linked to integrated restrooms and truck weighing stations. The completion of the dualisation road project is important as it is the main link between Muscat and Salalah. The ministry, in a statement, said: “Dualisation of the entire stretch from Adam to Thamrait has been given top priority with all packages floated to invite bids.”