1,303 SQU students graduate today

MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, is presiding over the graduation ceremony of the 29th batch of students of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) at the open theatre, on Sunday. A total of 2,954 students are graduating this year. Of the 1,303 students, 199 are from College of Agriculture and Marine Sciences, 453 from College of Engineering, 133 from College of Medicine and Health Sciences, 100 from College of Nursing and 418 from College of Sciences. A film titled Ready for the Future will be screened during the ceremony.

