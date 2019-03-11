100 people for arrested for theft crimes in February

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that 110 people were arrested for committing crimes of theft in various governorates of the Sultanate.

The case has been referred them to judicial authorities.

Royal Oman Police (ROP) appreciated the cooperation of citizens and residents in the detection of these crimes, at the same time stressing the need to take the necessary precautions to secure their property.

A total of 108 infiltrators of different nationalities were arrested in Oman last week for trying to enter the country illegally.

The statistics indicated that during the same week, five people were deported by the authorities.