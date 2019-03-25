10 SMEs selected for Sharakah’s Istidama programme

Sharakah yesterday conducted an interactive orientation workshop about its Istidama programme for SMEs. The workshop was attended by representatives from HSBC Bank Oman and Destination Sustainability along with the selected SMEs.

Istidama is an exceptional SME Sustainability Programme that will examine the performance of the projects and implement the core subjects of the corporate social responsibility. The programme, supported by HSBC Bank Oman, is a strategic commitment adopted by the bank in supporting sustainable growth through entrepreneurship and development. A total of 154 applications were received for the Istidama SME Sustainability Programme. These cames from Manufacturing (15 per cent), Services (51 per cent) and Trading (34 per cent).

The programme uses Sharakah’s inhouse developed and tested Business Performance Monitoring Tool (BPMT) that assesses the selected ten SMEs in seven main categories: administration, marketing, communication, quality, general policies, financial and Human Resources. The programme will also analyse and recommend solutions in the core subjects of corporate social responsibility and sustainable environment, social and economic development. The purpose of the orientation workshop is to explain to the selected candidates about the process that they go through as part of the programme, the responsibilities, the timeframe and the potential outcomes.

Faris al Harthy, Senior Project Specialist further commented: “We are delighted to implement this program in partnership with Destination Sustainability, where we aim to identify the areas of improvements for the SMEs through a detailed evaluation in order for the owners to take their businesses to new heights.”

