1.3 million more passengers use Muscat Airport in 2018

Muscat: Oman Aviation Group said that it created more than 980 direct Omani jobs and contributed to supporting nearly 8,000 indirect jobs within the Sultanate. These jobs support an industry that saw more than 1.3 mn additional passengers and 215,000 tonnes more of air cargo through Muscat alone,

The company said it is playing a critical role in advancing the economy, tapping into an industry valued at #821 bn globally in 2018.

“In addition, more than RO100 mn in economic efficiencies were directly enabled and delivered with the implementation of various initiatives including Oman Air’s transformation strategy. The company has made significant strides towards its 2030 goals, exceeding many targets including the ranking of Muscat International Airport as one of the top 18 airports around the world.”

Mustafa al Hinai, CEO, Oman Aviation Group, said, “As Oman’s aviation sector developer, we create a robust value chain linking aviation, tourism and logistics across the Sultanate. Our Group is a catalyst for growth, creating efficiencies, boosting revenues and increasing trade. We work to position Oman as a strategic hub and a world-class destination amongst international travelers. Ultimately, we are tasked with furthering economic expansion and unlocking the connectivity potential within the sector including the RO890 mn contribution to GDP and the 40 mn passengers expected to flow through Oman by 2030.”