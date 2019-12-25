Zorawar Kalra brings Farzi Cafe to Muscat

MUSCAT: Farzi Café, the modern spice bistro by Zorawar Kalra, opens its doors to its new venture at Waterfront, Shatti Al Qurum. In the victory loop of its launches, the restaurant has now set its sight on the realm of Muscat city to attract the gourmet diners and youth. The restaurant not only marks itself as a trendsetter in the culinary history of India but also as a critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning concept offering an exclusive dining experience. Farzi Cafe is going to offer guests global cuisine with a unique Indian and Arabic twist with the inclusion of molecular gastronomy to introduce a sense of surprise to every dish.

While “Farzi” can have numerous connotations, at Farzi Café it has just one, namely “creating an illusion” through its unique culinary philosophy. The menu clearly articulates this vision, including innovative twists on Indian classics such as Raj Kachori crispy okra shells and #Farzified Shawarma Biryani; crusted layered rice biryani with grilled chicken served along with fried egg, green chili curry and labneh raita. The menu also skillfully embraces Eastern flavours, with the Farzi hummus & poppadum Sampler, whilst the dessert selection showcases the artistry and delicacy of the pastry kitchen including Risotto phirni oxide, Omani Halwa saffron cake, pistachio tuille and Kunafa Nest.

