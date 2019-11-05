Zero-emissions car on display at Science Festival

The GUtech Shell Eco-marathon car is on display at the Science Festival under way at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat this week.

The GUtech team ‘Megalodon’ participated in the annual Shell Eco-marathon Asia competition ‘Make the Future’ that was held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia in May this year.

“Our team Megalodon made its debut as the first student team from the Arabian Peninsula participating in the Shell-Eco-Marathon Asia Prototype Category with a Hydrogen Fuel Cell three-wheel vehicle,” said Prof Dr Emmanouil Bouzakis from the Mechanical Engineering Department at GUtech and supervisor of the Megalodon team.

Over 100 teams from Asia and the Middle East demonstrated their self-built, energy-efficient, eco-friendly cars. The challenge is to use the least amount of energy for a long distance. In the past four years GUtech teams participated in the Shell Eco-marathon Asia, an annual competition held for student teams in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

