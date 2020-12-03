Zambian President receives credentials of the Sultanate’s Ambassador

Lusaka: President Edgar Chagaw Lungo of the Republic of Zambia received at the Republican Palace in the capital Lusaka on Thursday Ali bin Abdullah al Mahrouqi, who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s extraordinary, plenipotentiary and non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Zambia.

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to President Lungo, wishing the friendly people of Zambia further progress and growth.

On his turn, the Zambian President asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan, wishing the Omani people further progress and prosperity. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.