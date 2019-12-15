Your Majesty, you are in our hearts, in our thoughts

Each time I miss you, a star falls down from the sky. So, if you looked up at the sky and found it dark with no stars, it is all your fault. You made me miss you.” This is what symbolically happens when you miss a loved one too much! Possibly someone whose loss really matters to you, even if s/he disappears for a short period of time!

It is a fact that everyone of us has possible in a way or another experienced missing someone in life. You might miss someone whom you love, care about and sacrifice anything for him or her. Although it is such a hurting feeling indeed, it brings a kind of distinct thrill and importance to one’s life.

Missing does not happen only because of death, but could happen for being away from home, family, friends and loved ones.

So lucky we, Omanis, are to have a one of a kind man whom we all unconditionally love and fond of. The man is His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, a benevolent father to all, a wise and visionary leader and a man of peace to the whole world. He is really an inspiring guidance to one and all. May the Almighty Allah protect His Majesty and grant him health, prosperity and long life.

The recent travel of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to Belgium for some medical checkups created that feeling of missing him from home. His Majesty the Sultan came back to the Sultanate last week. Despite it was a very short period, all citizens and residents of Oman were in panic and impatiently waiting for him to safely come back home. When His Majesty the Sultan goes away from the country, it is just like a father who gets away from his family!

If truth to be told, we have experienced such frustrating feeling twice: The first one was when His Majesty was away for treatment in Germany, while the second one was when he left the country for chekups in Belgium. Honestly, it was not an easy feeling to bear, as we were not aware for how long he would be away from the Sultanate. Thanks to Allah for it was not long till he came back home!

Missing His Majesty the Sultan is something that not only Omanis cannot tolerate, but residents of Oman too. Last time, he was away for almost 8 months in Germany. This year it was a very short trip. However, both times brought the same feelings of longing, frustration and fear to all.

Our feelings always get mixed with happiness and thrill when we see His Majesty the Sultan on normal days. But we are upset when HM leaves the country till he comes back. Thus, coming to know that HM is already back home was a blessed moment, which our hearts could have stopped beating for! Thanks to the Almighty Allah for protecting our father and returning him back well.

All were bursting into tears when we came to know that His Majesty the Sultan will be leaving away for treatment and when he returned home. Reflecting love, respect and gratitude, all Omanis say to His Majesty the Sultan, a benevolent father of all “You are near even if we don’t see you. You are with us even if you are somewhere far from home. Your Majesty, you are in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our life always”.

Oman, with its wise and compassionate leader and honest citizens, conveys a very inspiring message to the world saying, “A nation’s greatness depends on its leader”.

Related