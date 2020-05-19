Your livestock is just a click away

MUSCAT: If you miss the traditional markets, which come live ahead of Eid al Fitr, due to coronavirus lockdown, don’t be disappointed. Your livestock is just a mobile tap or a click away.

Tharwa, a start-up funded by Oman Technology Fund, is offering online auction of cattle and livestock which will continue till May 21.

Over 700 buyers have already registered at the site, which offers sheep, goats, cattle and camels from Oman, Somalia, Sudan, Australia and South Africa by 105 sellers in the Sultanate.

Samira al Esry, co-founder of Tharwa said, “It witnessed a good turnout from both sellers and buyers. Although it is a new experience, number of visitors and the registered ones are increasing daily and we receive many calls via customer service lines”.

“Tharwa replaces traditional habta. It is an electronic livestock market for auctioning off local livestock. The idea of auctioning the livestock comes from the original Omani Eid traditions. One of these practices is buying meat from habta markets across the wilayats”, said Al Esry.

She mentioned, “In view of the current conditions of COVID-19 pandemic and to avoid transmission, Tharwa is gearing up to organise a habta for local livestock in coordination with livestock owners in various governorates. A live and direct auction will be conducted in each governorate to provide livestock to the various wilayats of the Sultanate, as well as providing livestock home delivery service through a local delivery network of 300 Omani youth registered on the platform”.

Al Esry confirmed that the auction hour was extended from 10 am to 8:30 pm due to more demand. “As for now the ordered livestock will be delivered next day. Our future plan is to develop better delivery network, and that is why we have contracted delivery services companies as well as some individuals. We are also keen to strengthen the cooperation with the official authorities to serve this sector and develop it better”, Al Esry said.

Local and imported livestock owners can market and sell their products easily on www.tharwaoman.om. Interested livestock owners and buyers can call 71193935 for details. This platform is jointly supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Al Bashayer Meat Company.