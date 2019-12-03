Main 

Young Omani women represents Middle East at COP25

Madrid: Omani young woman Mariam bint Said al Kharousi is representative of the Middle East youths at the 25th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25) and the Conference of Youth (COY15) being held in Madrid, Spain from November 27 to December 13.

This participation is considered as the formal gathering for the members of YOUNGO and a preparatory meeting of youth non-governmental organization to coordinate efforts, prepare working papers and hold strategic discussions on the solutions for the climate change problem.

Participating in such conferences offers the youth an opportunity for capacity building and enables them to take part in general policies on the training of young people. During the conferences, youths are provided the chance to discuss climate change and its implications on planet Earth and how to contribute to global action on combatting climate change.

