WTA aligns women’s tournaments with ATP

The WTA on Wednesday announced that it was changing the classification of its tournaments to put its tour in line with that of the men’s ATP tennis tour. The tour’s highest Premier Mandatory and Premier 5 tournament categories will from 2021 be renamed WTA 1000, mirroring the ATP 1000 tournaments which are one step down from the Grand Slams.

The Premier tournaments will become WTA 500, the Internationals will be renamed WTA 250 and the 125Ks will take the name WTA 125.

“The WTA worked with the ATP to create consistency and alignment across professional tennis’’, the WTA said. — AFP

