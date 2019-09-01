World Heavy Oil Congress, Exhibition begins on Monday

Muscat: Leading heavy oil professionals will gather on Monday (September 2) in Muscat at the World Heavy Oil Congress & Exhibition to examine the role of global collaborations and governmental policy-making in the future of Heavy Oil, as well as the importance of harnessing new technologies and innovations.

Held under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil & Gas at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, and co-hosted by Petroleum Development Oman, the event will take place at Oman Convention & Exhibition Center. The highly anticipated event is also supported by the Ministry of Tourism, with Occidental Oman returning as the Gold sponsor alongside JP Global Digital, and Maha Energy as Silver Sponsors.

This year’s edition will feature a two-day strategic conference, a three-day technical conference, alongside a three-day international exhibition, boosting 120 expert speakers, 52 participating countries, 30 conference sessions, and more than 500 delegates.

All oil and gas professionals are welcome to attend and can register online or onsite during the conference each day between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm from 2-4 September. More information and registration procedures are detailed online: www.worldheavyoilcongress.com.

the World Heavy Oil Congress & Exhibition delivers a global platform for the entire heavy oil value chain to convene, connect, and engage in conversation. The event offers heavy oil professionals unparalleled opportunity for knowledge exchange through a three-day technical conference on topics from upstream, midstream, and downstream heavy oil operations, and heavy oil research and technology.

