Workshop sheds light on subsidies, tariff

Mazoon Electricity Company organised a workshop recently on redirecting government subsidies in the electricity sector as part of the company’s awareness campaign on the new system.

The workshop, held under the auspices of Shaikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, was also attended by the Municipal Council members.

Speaking on the occasion, Salim bin Said al Kamyani, CEO of the company, said the workshop aimed at explaining the details of the new system and its applications on different groups, the requirements for obtaining national support and the importance of updating subscribers’ data.

A film showing the company’s activity, the geographical area it covers and its services in the field of electricity supply, was also screened. Abdullah bin Said al Kindi, acting head of Supplies Operations, made a detailed presentation, in which he addressed the policy and time-frame for reorienting electricity and water subsidies.

He explained the types of approved tariffs and gave a brief summary of the reflected tariff on the cost. He also spoke about the tariff for residential groups and their value, besides entitlement to the residential tariff. He pointed out the importance of updating the data.

Explaining the national support system, he reviewed the data update procedures chart. He provided examples of the change in electricity bills for subscribers according to the new tariff and the expected additions to the electricity bill. At the end of the workshop, attendees’ doubts were cleared.

