Workshop on COMEX 2020 held

A workshop was held on the upcoming Information Communication Technology Exhibition – COMEX 2020, under the auspices of Eng Azza bint Sulaiman al Ismailiya, Minister of Technology & Communications.

More than 100 industry representatives attended the event. Dr Salim Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO – Ministry of Technology & Communications, addressed the workshop.

Also present were officials representing various Oman technology and communication firms, embassies and other organisations. Amr Abdullah Baabood – CEO OITE Group, and Sadiq Ahmed Khan – COO OITE Group, delivered presentations on COMEX 2020, which will be held during April 13 – 15, 2020.

The exhibition will be held alongside the 20th edition of GHEDEX – International Higher Education Show to mark the 50th year of the Renaissance. The events, occupying all five halls at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, will include: COMEX – E Oman Pavilion, Business & Consumer Tech; International Conference on “Artificial Intelligence (AI)”; COMEX Awards for “Excellence in Technology”; COMEX ICT SME & App Show; COMEX Tech Club; Tech Talks & COMEX Experiential; GHEDEX – Global Higher Education Exhibition; TRAINEX – Technical & Vocational Education Exhibition; Quality in Higher Education Conference; Skills for Future Conference & Exhibition; and Awards for “Excellence in Education”.

Related