Workshop held on FIDIC contracts, dispute resolution

MUSCAT, DEC 15 – Under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA), the fourth “FIDIC Contracts, Dispute Resolution in the Middle East and International Arbitration” annual workshop was held in Muscat on Sunday. It was organised by the Ministry of Transport in cooperation with White and Case LLP.

With 130 participants from Government Companies and Institutions, the workshop shed light on the latest developments in the FIDIC forms of contract, new Omani standard contract for building and civil engineering works issued by the Ministry of Finance lately, computer simulation and construction claims, ICC Commission Report on construction industry arbitrations, multiparty arbitrations and how best to use experts in construction arbitration.

Ellis Baker, a senior partner of White and Case and lead author of “FIDIC Contracts: Law and Practice” — one of the authoritative textbooks on FIDIC Contracts — highlighted the scope of application of the newly released FIDIC contracts and whether the FIDIC suite of contracts achieved its goal.

Ibaad Hakim, a partner of White and Case, shed light on the latest Omani Standard Contract for Building and Civil Engineering Works, the main changes to the previous version of the standard form and how the new standard contract compares to the 1999 FIDIC Red Book.

Verena Gross, a senior associate of White and Case, shared with the participants how computer simulation can assist with construction claims. Sarah Kelly and Aimy Roshan, senior associates of White and Case, discussed with participants the recommendations of the ICC Commission Report on construction industry arbitrations. Luka Kristovic Blazevic, a partner of White and Case and Magda Kofluk, a senior associate of White and Case, explored multiparty arbitrations and the risks associated with them.

The annual workshop concluded by a panel discussion that shed light on how best to instruct an expert in a construction arbitration, what can be done to save time and money and sharing with participants tips from experts in the construction arbitration market.

