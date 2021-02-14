Workshop discusses CRT effect on industries

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion organised a workshop to discuss the effect of the Cost-Reflective Tariffs (CRT) on the local industries and new investments, under the auspices of Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), on Sunday. The workshop debated the challenges facing the industrial sector including the impact of CRT on local industries and new investments and finding suitable solutions for them with a special focus on improving energy efficiency for domestic industries so that they can compete in the regional and international markets.

A number of working papers that touched on the challenges faced by industrialists were presented at the workshop which also came up with several proposals to overcome these challenges. It discussed the effect of CRT on factories and industrial plants and the method for calculating the electricity tariff for large electricity consumers.

The workshop witnessed an open debate between the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the Authority for Public Services Regulation, the Omani Industrialists Association. The workshop was attended by representatives from the Authority for Public Services Regulation, the Omani Industrialists Association and owners of high-consumption industries. — ONA