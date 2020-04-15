Construction works continue at Hai al Naseem: SCP

Muscat: Construction works continue at Hai al Naseem, the first neighborhood of Sorouh Integrated Housing Development Project. Built in partnership between government and the private sector, the project will be the first of its kind developed in cooperation between the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) and the Ministry of Housing

Commenting on the project, Engineer Yarub Al-Hadhrami, the Project Manager, said that the work is progressing at a good pace. During the coming months, the Sales and Marketing Center will be launched to start marketing the residential units. The project will provide citizens who are eligible for land grants an appropriate option that offers them the opportunity to live in an integrated neighborhood that is offering all requirements and promotes a modern lifestyle.

The private sector, represented by Adrak Developer, is implementing the first neighborhood (Hai al Naseem) including all facilities and necessary infrastructure within the boundaries of the project.

Elaborating more on the progress made in Hai Al Naseem, Al Hadhrami added that the preliminary studies of the project, such as traffic and environmental studies had been completed. He also added that all engineering designs for the residential area and the project infrastructure have been completed and marketing plan has been already developed.

Al Hadhrami pointed out that the construction works have started for (22) independent mockup units including all services such as sidewalks, corridors, and landscaping, to be used later as a Sales and Marketing Center for the project. In addition, the construction of one of the project’s residential buildings has started. The unit, which will be fully furnished, will be used for a live demo for the project. The marketing campaign will be launched mid-June and the selling phase will start in July. The construction works for the first phase of the project will start in August.

Speaking about the upcoming phases of the project, Al Hadhrami added that the Sales and Marketing Center is expected to be completed beginning of June. One of the residential units will be converted into offices to receive applicants and educate them about the project.”

As for those who are entitled to apply for these residential units, Eng. Yarub pointed out that the neighborhoods will be available for those who have applied for land grants in South Al Batinah Governorate and Muscat Governorate. Several criteria will be taken into consideration, the most important of which is the seniority in applying for land grants and the place of the requested land.

The project is being developed in the Wilayat of Barka on a plot spread over 355,000 sqm. Aimed at promoting a decent and modern lifestyle for Omani citizens, besides over 1,000 residential units, the project will include ample green areas, cultural centres, mosques, health and commercial centres, public parks and open sports fields.