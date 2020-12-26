Work on Sur boatyard, labour township to start early next year

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, Dec 26 –

Construction work is set to commence on a number of industrial, economic and infrastructure projects at Sur Industrial City early in 2021.

The private sector led investments include a boatyard complex, a residential township for the industrial park’s labour force, and a new sewage treatment plant.

“More investment opportunities will be announced in 2021 for the private sector in health and hotel support services, and vehicle/truck maintenance centre,” said Eng Abdulqadir bin Salim al Balushi, Director General of Sur Industrial City.

Investments in Sur Industrial City now total RO 2.045 billion, up 0.67 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. The number of workforce at the industrial city increased to 4,111 individuals with Omanisation at 49 per cent. The total number of localised projects reached 127 by mid-2020, and the total area of Sur Industrial City reached 36.1 million sqm, which makes it the largest industrial city in terms of area, he said.

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) also plans to support industrial innovation projects and business incubators, the official said.

“An initiative will be launched by Sur Industrial City in cooperation with a private company in the industrial city to establish a business incubator and offer the services of Industrial Innovation Centre at Sur Industrial City,” Al Balushi noted.

The official was speaking during the conclusion of an initiative to explore small-scale investment opportunities linked to major industries operating in the industrial city. Supported by Oman LNG, Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO) and Phoenix Power Company, this initiative aims at creating value added projects targeted at major factories with a view to promoting a circular economy and boosting supply chain efficiency.

