Work on Oman pavilion at Dubai expo nearing completion

MUSCAT, APRIL 10 – Work on the Oman pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 is 89 per cent complete and it will be ready by the end of June, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) said on Saturday.

The Sultanate’s participation with many economic and cultural activities include a visit of the ship Shabab Oman II to various ports of GCC countries between November 7 and 21, 2021.

The Oman Pavilion at the expo will bring to life the Sultanate’s story of national progress through an exploration of frankincense.

The design of the pavilion is inspired by Boswellia sacra, the tree from which the precious resin is harvested.

With an asymmetrical flowing form that is reminiscent of the tree’s low, shade-giving branches, the structure appears to envelop and protect life.

For the past 5,000 years, frankincense has been valued for its power to lift spirits and encourage well-being. Transported by intrepid navigators who journeyed across land and sea, the resin was traded through a vast network of business partnerships and international friendships, transcending languages, cultures, and continents.

Visitors to the pavilion will pass through five zones, illuminating how frankincense contributed to Omani advancements in transportation, knowledge, manufacturing, sustainability, and exploration.

Designed to connect minds across time and space, this journey will feature both large-scale, high-impact moments, as well as subtle interactive experiences created using Oman-developed augmented and mixed reality technology.

Located in Expo’s Mobility Thematic District, the Oman Pavilion will showcase the country southward-looking nature, talent, expertise, innovative spirit, and youthful population, as well as its valuable resources and stunning natural beauty.

Recently, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and the commission responsible for Oman Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has signed an agreement to manage and operate the tourism services and information centre at the pavilion.

The agreement was signed by Maithaa bint Saif al Mahrouqiyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, with Raad bin Khalifa al Abri, CEO of the company, specialised in providing such services.

Al Raqi Business and Services Company will provide all information, services, offers, and tour packages about the Sultanate to visitors to the pavilion and expo visitors in general, in addition to introducing the Sultanate and promoting its tourism components.

The mega event that will run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, was delayed to safely navigate the impact of Covid-19 and allow the World Expo to focus on a collective desire for new thinking to identify solutions to some of the greatest challenges.