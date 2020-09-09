Work on customs building at Duqm Port nearing completion

Muscat: The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) is gearing up to hand over the main buildings in the customs station at Port of Duqm. This comes as part of ensuring the overall readiness of all facilities at the station to provide key services for export and import operations through the commercial berth at the Port.

Eng Yahya bin Khamis al Zadjali, in-charge of managing operations of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, said that the construction works in the customs building, agriculture and fisheries building, and the clinic is nearing completion and they will be handed over to the concerned bodies in coordination with the Port of Duqm.

“Oman Company for Development of Special Economic Zone at Duqm Tatweer”, a fully-owned by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), is currently striving to accelerate the works in the buildings and getting the main gate of the Port ready for commercial use”, Al Zadjali explained.

He also pointed out that Dr. Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Publica Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), paid a visit last week to the buildings established in the Port of Duqm. The visit was aimed to witness the readiness of these buildings prior to implementing the Bayan System, as well as to meet with officials from the Royal Oman Police and Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources. Present during the meeting were also representatives of the main contractor of Duqm Port, Special Economic Zone at Duqm, and Port of Duqm Company.

The meeting highlighted the plan for launching the customs building and the agriculture and fisheries building in order to facilitate the process of customs inspection on exports and imports coming to Port of Duqm at the same location, as well as to release all agriculture and fish consignments.

The agriculture and fisheries building is highly equipped with different devices and facilities that are used for inspecting the agriculture and fish products and conducting veterinary quarantine tasks.

Al Zadjali remarked that the coordination is in progress with the Ministry of Health to operate the specialised clinic located in the customs station.

Eng. Yahya bin Khamis al Zadjali confirmed that the bids submitted for the tender for designing, manufacturing, supplying, installing, testing, and operating container cranes for the commercial berth at Duqm Port are currently under review. There will be 12 rubber-wheeled cranes (TRG) and 4 container cranes (STS) to shift containers from ships to the dock and vice versa. “The tender will be soon awarded to the selected company.

The Port of Duqm is currently using mobile cranes until the new main cranes are installed during the coming 18 months” Al Zadjali commented.