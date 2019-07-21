Work flow management vital in cardiology cases

SALALAH, JULY 21 – Medical experts gathered at Sultan Qaboos Hospital on Sunday to discuss treatment aspects of cardiology patients and how to manage work flow in hospitals when any emergency case comes to them.

Dr Said al Mashani, Senior Cardiology Consultant and the Head of Salalah Heart Centre, exhorted the gathering to brush up their skills regularly because every moment something is happening in medicine sector and it was important for everyone to keep themselves updated to do justice to their job.

Taib Abdullah, in-charge of cardiac catheterisation laboratory (Cath Lab), gave a presentation on the importance of cardiac cath lab.

“Basically a cardiac cath lab is a special hospital room where doctors perform minimally invasive tests and procedures to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease. The technique is an effective diagnosis tool in which the procedures involve small and flexible tubes known as catheters that can be used to avoid surgery to understand the condition of heart and locate blood vessels.”

The special imaging technique helps in knowing the flow of blood to and from the heart and thus helps in the treatment of blockage in heart and issues related to arteries.

Other important presentations included ‘How to approach and handle a case of chest pain’; ECG guide in cath lab; cardiogenic shock — signs and symptoms, treatment and prevention; and nursing aspects of patients undergoing cath lab procedures.

