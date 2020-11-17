Work begins on camel race track at Special Economic Zone at Duqm

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 17

As part of efforts to conserve and promote traditional sports, the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) has begun preparing the groundwork for the establishment of a camel race track in the Wilayat of Duqm.

A number of officials from SEZAD recently went on an inspection tour of the proposed site of the race track. They were joined by Shaikh Ahmed bin Salim al Mahrouqi, Wali of Duqm, and officials of the Housing Department at Duqm.

SEZAD, represented by Tawasul Foundation, is collaborating with a number of companies operating in the SEZ in funding the construction of a 6km-long race track covering an area of 4,800,000 m2.

The location was designated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning at the behest of the local community and other stakeholders.

