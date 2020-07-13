Woman held for posting obscene content online

Muscat: The Directorate-General of Inquiries and Criminal Investigation arrested a woman of an African nationality for posting an obscene video clip of two children displaying odd movements without the knowledge of their parents.

The woman was held on charges of violating Oman’s Law for Combating Cybercrime. Other legal procedures against the defendant are being completed.

The Muscat Governorate Police Command arrested a person on charges of violating public morality. The offender filmed an indecent video clip of himself and a female domestic worker.

Meanwhile, ROP said that 100 people have been apprehended by the police in connection with 83 theft offences committed over the Sultanate last month.

Royal Oman Police (ROP) underscores the importance of installing home security systems and surveillance cameras in every corner of the house.

ROP also advises parents not to leave their children alone with the domestic workers for long hours.