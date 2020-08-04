Local 

Woman dies in Muscat house fire: PACDA

The Public Authority of Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) said that the rescue team in Muscat Governorate dealt with a house fire in the Al Qurm area of Muttrah.

The authority said that the fire resulted in the death of a woman as a result of smoke inhalation.

