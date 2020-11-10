Asia World 

Woman cop blinded for getting a job

Oman Observer

KABUL: The last thing 33-year-old Khatera saw were the three men on a motorcycle who attacked her just after she left her job at a police station in Afghanistan’s central Ghazni province, shooting at her and stabbing her with a knife in the eyes.
Waking up in hospital, everything was dark. “I asked the doctors, why I can’t see anything? They told me that my eyes are still bandaged because of the wounds. But at that moment, I knew my eyes had been taken from me,” she said.
She and local authorities blame the attack on Taliban militants —who deny involvement — and say the assailants acted on a tip-off from her father who vehemently opposed her working outside the home.
For Khatera, the attack caused not just the loss of her sight but the loss of a dream she had battled to achieve — to have an independent career.
She joined the Ghazni police as an officer in its crime branch a few months ago. “I wish I had served in police at least a year. If this had happened to me after that, it would have been less painful. It happened too soon… I only got to work and live my dream for three months,” she said.
The attack on Khatera, who only uses one name, is indicative of a growing trend, human rights activists say, of an intense and often violent backlash against women taking jobs, especially in public roles. In Khatera’s case, being a police officer could have also angered the Taliban.
The rights activists believe a mix of Afghanistan’s conservative social norms and an emboldened Taliban gaining influence while the United
States withdraws its troops from the country is driving the escalation. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Moving prisoner epic wins France’s top literary prize

Oman Observer Comments Off on Moving prisoner epic wins France’s top literary prize

Pence says US will honour refugee deal with Australia

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pence says US will honour refugee deal with Australia

Proposal to ban surfing on Bondi Beach triggers anger

Oman Observer Comments Off on Proposal to ban surfing on Bondi Beach triggers anger