With more services to open, support of healthcare workers sought

Muscats: As the government seeks to resume more services, the Minister of Health has sought more cooperation from all healthcare workers in the country.

“We are, currently, planning the feasibility of resuming our services whilst taking precautions to ensure the safety of the health care workers, patients, and the community at large. I urge each one of you to contribute to this planning effort.”

In his latest message, he said, “Since my last message, we have seen his Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik preside over the supreme high committee meeting for Covid19.

His Majesty praised all your efforts and acknowledged your sacrifices and dedication. As you are aware, the incidence of Covid19 infections are mounting worldwide, and it is apparent to all of us that we need to learn how to live with and manage Covid19 and its impact on our societies.”

He added, “With the increasing incidence of Covid19 infections, we have seen the demand for critical care services increase too. Thus, to meet this increasing demand, the critical care units have been training more staff and arranging the essential requirements. Furthermore, some of you might be called to join and support your colleagues in the front line teams.”