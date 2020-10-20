Local Main Oman 

With HM blessing, tourist rest house opens in Samayil

Muscat: With the Royal blessing of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Al Faihaa Tourist Rest House was opened in the Wilayat of Samayil in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The rest house was established in response to the Royal order of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may Allah the Almighty have mercy on him, with the aim of encouraging internal tourism and providing tourist facilities on the roadside to serve as a stop station and a relaxation point for tourists and visitors.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Royal Court Affairs Secretary-General.

It comprises a luxury hotel, multi-purpose hall, upscale restaurant, terraces overlooking a swimming pool and a park. — ONA

