With 82 new cases total cases are 163 in Dhofar

Salalah: The latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health on the number of new Covid-19 cases sent a shockwave among the residents and citizens of Dhofar as it reported 82 new cases in one day touching the total number to 163.

Out of 82 new cases, 81 reported in Salalah, which now has a total number of 153 cases. Al Mazyunah has two and Shalim wa Juzur al Hallaniyat has eight cases.

Out of 153 cases in Salalah, 35 have recovered, 117 are currently sick and one fatality reported.

Salalah was maintaining a very low number of Covid-19 cases and people now are worried about today’s new cases. Even as decision to stop entry into Dhofar became effective on Saturday, the new numbers are a matter of surprise. The Dhofar entry restrictions are in place till July 3.

As the lockdown of Dhofar has been effective, the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) have issued restriction guidelines and movement of trucks carrying essential goods.

“Only one driver is allowed in one truck to enter with essential goods in Dhofar. He will have to remain seated in the vehicle at the time of download and he has to drive back from Dhofar Governorate within 24 hours. He is supposed to have no interaction with people in the governorate during his stay in the governorate,” said the MoCI guideline.

The Directorate of Health in Dhofar is geared up with measures to tackle the situation and called upon the citizens and residents to adhere to the pandemic protocols of hygiene, and wearing face mask in public places.

The Dhofar Municipality has reiterated its resolve to take measures to maintain health and safety of citizens and residents. It already has launched cleanliness drive in most parts of the governorate in association with the respective municipalities.