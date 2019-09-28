Winners of Nizwa market contest honoured

The Directorate-General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate represented by Nizwa Municipality awarded the winners of the Nizwa Central Market Merchants Competition.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Dr Khalifa bin Hamad al Saadi, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah.

The competition began in July and continued for two months. The competition was organised by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources to improve the traditional markets in the cities and villages of the Sultanate to meet the modern needs of the society.

The competition aimed to motivate and encourage merchants to improve display of halwa, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and poultry; and ensure cleanliness and quality of products on sale.

Salim bin Humaid al Shibli, Director-General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, said in a speech, “Nizwa market is a wonderful heritage architectural masterpiece. The Nizwa souq attracts a lot of tourists annually. In order to make the market more organised, the Directorate-General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources in Al Dakhiliyah plans to implement a number of projects.

“As part of the Municipality of Nizwa efforts, a competition targeting merchants in the central market of Nizwa was carried out and was divided into two phases, including scheduled visits and surprise visits and the winners from each category were identified,” Al Shibli said.

On the other hand, Zaher bin Sulaiman al Zakwani, Chairman of the Competition Evaluation Committee, said, “The competition has achieved its goals. It fosters more cooperation between the municipality and the community. The competition helps improve interdependence between the merchants themselves and the municipality. It helped to improve cleanliness and systemic display of products.”

The ceremony also included a visual presentation of the events and activities of the competition, its objectives and the efforts of the Main Committee, the Evaluation Committee and the supporting team.

Related