Winners of HM Industrial Excellence Awards announced

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), presided over the awards announcement ceremony of His Majesty’s Award for Industrial Excellence which was held through video conference, yesterday.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion announced the winners of His Majesty’s Award for Industrial Excellence, 2020 in coincidence with the celebration of Oman Industry Day, which falls on February 9 each year.

In all, 5 industrial establishments that have won His Majesty’s Cup for Industrial Excellence and another 9 industrial establishments that have won the ministry’s excellence shields, were announced at the ceremony. A total of 74 industrial establishments vied for the awards. By honouring excelling industrial establishments, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion targets to boost the efficiency and performance of industrial establishments while keeping pace with the current technological developments and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0).

The Winners of HM Award for Industrial Excellence are:

Sohar Aluminium: First place in overall categories.

Jindal Shadeed: Second place in overall categories.

Oman Fiber Optic: For governance in major empowerment factors.

National Pharmaceutical Industries: For partnership and corporate operations.

National Aluminium Products Company (Napco): For governance of performance and achievement.

The Sultanate’s industrial sector has seen a rapid growth over the past 50 years of the blessed Renaissance led by late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said who was keen on supporting the industrial sector through establishing industrial estates and encouraging national products.

The government, represented by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, continues to boost the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP by attracting more foreign and local investments thereby creating employment and training opportunities in the industrial sector.

Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, delivered a speech in which he said: “We are proud of the constant development of the industrial sector over the past five decades. In 2019, the manufacturing sector contributed approximately RO 3 billion to the GDP which represents 9.5 per cent of GDP which totaled RO 29.349 billion, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the manufacturing sector climbed to RO 1.1 billion in 2018 from the RO 924 million registered a year earlier.”

Given the importance of the industrial sector as one of the pillars of economic diversification, the Oman Future Vision 2040 has envisioned an ambitious goal to augment the contribution of non-hydrocarbon sectors to the GDP to 91.6 per cent by 2040 which requires us all to utilize our entire capacities to achieve this goal by laying down appropriate policies and programmes to uplift the industrial sector, the official added.