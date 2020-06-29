Winners of arts competition announced

Muscat: The Ministry of Arts Affairs has announced the winners of the arts competition for Omanis and expats which spanned the categories of fine arts, photography, theatre, cinematic arts, music and traditional arts.

Dr Suad bint Mohammed al Lawatiyah, Minister of Arts Affairs said that by conducting the arts competition and other activities the ministry seeks to enhance the status of arts in the Sultanate through providing support and attention to artists and talents.

The minister added that the competition was aimed to encourage the people to stay at home during this period while exploiting their time to hone their artistic skills. — ONA

