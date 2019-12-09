Winners of annual youth exhibition announced

Muscat, Dec 9 – The Omani Society for Fine Arts (OSFA) launched the 21th youth annual exhibition for fine arts under the auspices of Abdullah al Farsi, Chairman of Admin and Finance Affairs at Diwan of Royal Court in the headquarters of OSFA. On the sidelines of the event, the winners of the contest were awarded. This exhibition is one of the most important annual exhibitions organised by OSFA which contributes to the art movement in the Sultanate. the exhibition aims to revitalise the art scene by highlighting the latest technical experience and enhancing talents and technical skills of the members. It also encourages members to create a vital and competitive atmosphere to develop the artistic scene and bring it up to the international levels.

The Grand Prize of the contest went to Hatim al Shuaili and Reem al Roshdia. The winner of second place is Safa al Fahdi and Kholoud al Shuaibi, and third place went to Maryam al Hosnia and Ishaq al Rubkhi. The jury committee prize was given to Sawan Taw and Reem al Zakwani. The honorable prize went to Manal al Adhobia and Hussain al Fori. The exhibition includes 100 works for 68 artists (Omani and residents) who have an opportunity to show their art in a professional setting. it includes different scopes like painting, photography, sculpturing, media arts and Art Assemblage.

“OSFA seeks to accomplish the wishes of His Majesty to invest the energy of the Omani youth, to promote for the Omani artists locally and internationally and to create a competitive atmosphere among them”, said Maryam al Zadjalia, the Director of OSFA. It is worth noting that the exhibition will be opened till December 12, 2019.