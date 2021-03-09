Williamson out of Bangladesh ODIs with elbow injury

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss this month’s one-day international series against Bangladesh because of an elbow injury, the Black Caps said on Tuesday. The team’s medical manager Dayle Shackel said Williamson had a small tear in his left elbow that had been irritating him for months. He said Williamson had attempted to manage the injury while still playing without success, forcing him to sit out the three-match Bangladesh ODI series, which begins on March 20.

“He now needs a period of rest and rehabilitation to get the injury right,” Shackel said.