Wilayats receive rains

Muscat: A number of wilayats experienced varying amounts of rainfall on Monday. Moderate to extremely heavy rains associated with active wind were reported in the wilayats of Ibri, Dhank, Yanqul, Suhar, Nizwa, Bahla, Al Awabi, Ibra as well as Jabal Al Akhdhar, Birkat Al Mouz and Jabal Shams. Rains have caused the overflow of some wadis, reduced the temperatures and raised ground water level. Traffic disruptions occurred in some places as roads were affected by heavy rains. The Directorate-General of Meteorology (DGM) at the Public Authority of Civil Aviation predicts scattered rains on Tuesday with chances of cumulus clouds and occasionally thunder showers specially over the Hajar Mountains and adjacent areas. The DGM is closely monitoring low pressure systems and the weather conditions in the region. It warned that a new weather system may increase chances for more rains in the coming days.

