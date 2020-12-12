Wilayat of Shaleem and Al Halaniyat : Rich in oil and fish

The Wilayat of Shaleem and Al Halaniyat islands offer a mix of both sea and desert.

The islands have a reputation of being one of the biggest fishing destinations across the Sultanate.

With a beautiful rocky seacoast and lush landscapes, Wadi Shuwaymiyah offers opportunities enough to fulfil your fishing adventures.

Shaleem and Al Halaniyat islands are part of the Dhofar Governorate located in the far east about 50 kilometres away from Hasik coast.

They comprise a number of islands, the largest being Al Halaniyat island which spreads over 25 square km. Other popular isles are Al Qablia and Ghrozut in the east and Al Sudah and Al Haskiyah towards the west.

Al Sudah is named as ‘island for birds’ due to the large number of birds nesting in the spot. Since it is uninhabited, the government is using the island for mega tourism projects.

Al Halaniyat is the only populated island where the citizens are engaged in fishing activity. The wilayat is noted for its commercial activities since the bygone era. Antiquities represented in ancient tombs dating back to the pre-Islam era were discovered in the area. Shaleem also has the largest crude oil reserves in Oman, in addition to a variety of frankincense trees.

The wilayat is distinguished for its various environment and terrain. It is a mix between arid desert and plain coast. The desert environment, which occupies a large part of wilayat, encompasses oil fields that store huge amounts of oil reserves in the Sultanate, estimated to be billions of barrels.

It includes fabulous islands, sea cliffs and clean beaches that reflect the sunlight on its sands.

The coastal environment is characterised by large areas of sandy beaches which is being utilised for tourism purposes. The coastline also is characterised for the presence of large quantities of marine wealth, such as lobster and rare abalone.

The islands are similar to any Bedouin regions of Oman. Many traditional art forms such as Taghrood, Razha, Al Haboot, in addition to Al Naeesh, have found its existence in the island.

The wilayat also is reputed for vital infrastructure projects like Hasik — al Shuwaymiyah road which is ranked as one of the mega projects implemented across the country. Other upcoming projects include the construction of a water desalination plant, a harbour for fishermen, a new health centre and many other facilities implemented to fulfil the inhabitants’ needs and requirements.