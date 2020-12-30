Why it pays to acquaint children with new technologies

Global technology companies take a great interest in studying how children, who represent a key segment of their market, are adapting to new technology. During the lockdowns linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, millions of children around the world have had to embrace electronic means and online programmes to access educational resources.

Indeed, all stages of education, from primary to university levels, are now adopting online study programmes.

International companies such as Huawei, Samsung, Ericsson and others publish periodic data and statistics on these issues, regarding the necessity of qualifying human cadres in technologies in order to enhance the social and economic development of the general population.

In the region, many countries are determined to see their citizens secure the requisite qualifications in various aspects of communication and digital information technology, which is key to driving the digital transformation of their economies.

Today, the uptake of videoconferencing technologies, artificial intelligence programmes and cloud computing is on the increase as growing numbers of people use these technologies to participate in conferences, seminars, exhibitions and online discussions of international economic and trade importance.

With evidence of the COVID-19 virus mutating, it is likely that lockdowns and social distancing will continue to the norm, underlining the continued importance of online platforms and technologies for communications and engagement.

It is imperative, therefore, that governments and other stakeholders focus on developing the capacities of children in the fields of digital technology as they represent the future workforce that will run industrial, business and economic growth engines.

To this end, many countries have set up programmes to support digital transformation, innovation and creativity, which are necessary to enable individuals to harness modern technologies to drive economic growth.

At the same time, these countries are making continuous efforts to combat the spread of the pandemic, and to hasten the pace of economic recovery. This includes efforts to prepare the national population for the new normal in the post-pandemic phase, while also encourages the younger generations to develop their capabilities in the field of information technology, and other technologies necessary to enhance the output of educational, manufacturing and other sectors.

The new generations must have the knowledge, understanding and skills to exploit technologies for the development of their families, communities and the nation as a whole.

The onus is on academic institutions in the public and private sectors to expose young children and the youth to new trends in the fields of science and technology and highlight the professional and economic potential that they offer.

Society must also instill in their young minds the concepts of innovation and enterprise and thus enable them to unlock new business and economic opportunities for the future.

HAIDER AL LAWATI

haiderdawood@hotmail.com