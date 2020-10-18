White Chocolate Strawberry Mousse

MOUTHWATERING DESSERT

With a creative side and a sense of precision, Chef Victor Choudhary of Hormuz Grand Muscat, A Radisson Collection Hotel, makes all sorts of entremets, freshly baked pastries and confectionery. His creations are a sheer delight to the eye and the palate. Today, he is sharing one of the best recipes he knows so you can try creating it at home.

White chocolate mousse

95 gm White chocolate

113 gm Whipped cream

5 gm Gélatine leaf

50 gm Strawberry purée

7 gm Oil

PREPARATION METHOD: Soak the gélatine leaf in the cold water. Melt the chocolate, fold with oil & keep warm. Heat the strawberry puree and add melted gélatine into it. Fold whipped cream into the white chocolate mix in three-step. Immediately add the strawberry purée mix to white chocolate mix and fold nicely.

Almond Dacquoise

36 gm Icing sugar

45 gm Almond powder

7.2 gm Flour

14 gm Sugar

72 gm Egg white

PREPARATION METHOD: Sieve the icing sugar, almond powder and flour together and keep it in one bowl. Whip the egg whites until its soft and start to add the sugar very slowly. Whipped until you get strong & shiny meringue. Fold slowly the dry ingredients and spread on a silicon mat or a butter paper and bake at 180c until you get a soft golden colour. After cooling wrap it and put in the freezer (you can put in the chiller as well, if you put in the freezer it will be easy to handle).

Almond sable

40 gm Butter

28 gm Brown sugar

12 gm Almond powder

56 gm Flour

a pinch Soda

8 gm Egg

PREPARATION METHOD: Put the cream brown sugar & butter together in a bowl. Add egg to it, and mix it well. Add all the dry ingredient and fold very gently. Make a ball and put on a butter paper and press it until it gets flattened like 10cm thick sheet. Wrapped it and keep it in chiller. Give rest for at least 2hrs. Roll the dough to 3.5mm thickness and cut with a round cutter and place on the tray with a butter paper. And again keep the tray in the chiller for about 10minutes. Bake at 180c for 10 minutes approximately.



Colour glaze

60 gm Cream

30 gm Glucose

75 gm Sugar

30 gm Milk

5 gm Cornflour

2.4 gm Gélatine

5 ml Red liquid colour

PREPARATION METHOD: Soak gélatine leaf in cold water. Take half amount of milk & mix with cornflour. Boil cream, sugar, glucose and other half milk altogether. Add cornflour mix and give one boil to it. Strain the mix and keep in a container. Once it’s below 60c, add gélatine to it. Use a hand blender to blend it nicely and add a red liquid colour to it. Blend again and keep it in the chiller for 12hrs.

Assembly

Make white chocolate strawberry mousse and put in the silicon mould until half. Add a layer of almond dacquoise and fill with white chocolate strawberry mousse. Lastly, add another layer of almond dacquoise and freeze it. Until it became hard. Melt and temper the red glaze on iced bath, before you demold the mousse. Demold the mousse and put in a cooling rack. Put the glaze on the frozen mousse and cover nicely. Place the frozen mousse on the baked almond sable and garnish as you like.

ABOUT THE CHEF

Chef VICTOR CHOUDHARY

Pastry Chef

Hormuz Grand Hotel,

A Radisson Collection Hotel

Pastry Chef Victor Choudhury has been leading the pastry team of Hormuz Grand Muscat, A Radisson Collection Hotel, since early 2019. With over 12 years of experience in the industry, Chef Victor is equipped with an exceptional sense of taste and knows how to marry flavours and textures; he is constantly innovating and creating delectable pastries. He has rich experience in the pastry arena, having worked with top International hospitality brands such as ITC Hotels, IHG, Hyatt, the Leela Palace, and Kempinski.