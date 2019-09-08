When the entire world accolade charity…

Charity is the word which most of us don’t realise its real value. Possibly, many people are not even aware of the real connotation of it. Likewise, others could have no interest to get involved in charitable deeds or activities; either out of ignorance or inability to support charitable associations.

Another reason that discourages people from being involved in charitable activities could be the unorganised charitable work in the country.

Therefore, it is always the personal opinion and interest that determines peoples’ attitude and perception towards charity. That’s why some people are not willing to spare their effort or time to fund charities or take part in social events or charitable activities. The concept of giving back to community is not part of their list of priorities at all.

As a never-ending debatable issue, there are thousands of questions in mind that could be addressed in this regard.

Regardless of how individuals think of charity, the whole world is celebrates Charity Day on September 5 every year. This reflects how important is this day to millions of people around the globe to commemorate the day. While the term charity doesn’t sound good to some people, it makes a great impact and echo in the ears of many others all over the world.

The World Charity Day was declared officially by the UN General Assembly in 2012 and was founded through a Hungarian civil society initiative with the support of the Hungarian Parliament and Government in 2011. The day, September 5 was selected as it commemorates the death anniversary of Mother Teresa who worked tirelessly to overcome poverty, distress and suffering of the poor people around the world.

As she was very keen of charity and giving back, she remarked: “It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving. Love is not patronising and charity is not about pity, it is about love. Charity and love are the same; with charity you give love, so don’t just give money, but reach out your hand instead’’.

In line with her belief on the importance of giving with love, Aristotle stated that “To give away money is an easy matter and in any man’s power. But to decide to whom to give it, and how large and when, and for what purpose and how, is neither in every man’s power nor an easy matter’’.

Marking the Charity Day worldwide reflects the importance of charity which allows reaching out to wider society and helping those who are in need of support. Hence, this day marks an inspiration to every human being to get involved in charitable efforts. As well, the day serves to enhance and increase social responsibility among people, solidarity and to increase the public support for noble causes. Actually, it is a great opportunity to raise awareness and provide a platform for charity events to take place on a bigger scale.

On the local front, there are around 41 charitable organisations working day and night throughout the year to serve needy people and families. Their tremendous efforts have proven the success which has been made by all these associations spreading almost to every corner of the Sultanate. It is very inspiring and encouraging indeed to be a member of any charitable association. Else, one can at least contribute by donating to or supporting any charitable initiative to give back to the society and the needy people.

The world is hugged by the faithful arms of volunteers and whenever a man turns he/she can find someone who needs him. Sacrificing time and effort for charity is always rewarding as we make a life by what we give and not by what we have. What you do for yourself dies with you, but what you do for others and the world remains and is everlasting. A man’s true wealth is the good he does in this world. What we do for ourselves dies with us; what we do for others and the world remains and is immortal.

