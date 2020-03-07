WhatsApp unveils Dark Mode for iPhone and Android

After a successful run on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, the feature of dark mode has been now launched on the instant messaging platform WhatsApp. The mode turns the interface into a dark theme, making usage easy on the eyes. According to The Verge, the new feature in the WhatsApp has been launched after months of beta testing and will be functional on the applications in all iOS and Android mobile phones. The app will automatically switch over to the dark mode if the dark mode has been enabled in the mobile phones at the system level in the phones having either Android 10 or iOS 13.

