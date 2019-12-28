WhatsApp dark mode ready for some users

Website WaBetaInfo, which follows developments with the beta version of the app, has revealed that the dark theme update is ready for the Android version of WhatsApp. Additionally, the iOS dark theme is also nearly set for release. WhatsApp’s long-awaited dark mode feature is finally ready for release and reportedly some of its users have already tested it. The Facebook-owned messaging app has been teasing the dark theme for months and is yet to announce a release date, independent.co.uk reported. WaBetaInfo has also revealed that the dark theme update is ready for the Android version of WhatsApp. Additionally, the iOS dark theme is also nearly set for release.

