Welcoming New Year in an island

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island welcomed the new year with big parties, stunning fireworks, music concerts and world class entertainment.

Yas Island is the leisure and activities hub which has helped to define Abu Dhabi as a dynamic world-class tourist destination. The Department Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, (DCT) conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi and leverages them in the development of a world-class, sustainable destination of distinction enriching the lives of visitors and residents alike.

On the first day of a media tour, we were taken to F1 Yas Marina Circuit where we experienced drifting in thrilling rides along with the driver.

There are also electric scooters scattered all across Abu Dhabi, and one can easily access them using the smartphone to go smoothly between attractions while maintaining your movement.

Later by afternoon we visited CLYMB at Yas Mall to experience indoor climbing and skiing. CLYMB is designed to test and improve an expert’s skills further or even for people who have never flown or climbed before. It has world’s largest indoor climbing wall standing at over 42 metres tall and the world’s biggest indoor skydiving chamber, of 32 metres high and 10 metres wide.

It is fully an indoor attraction for both flying and climbing and is non-weather dependent. The best part is instructors are available at the venue to help start your climbing adventure with ease.

Our final stop of the day was to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park, to revel in a world of fantasy, nostalgia and nonstop fun.

This is the world’s first ever Warner Bros branded indoor theme park, the premier family destination for entertainment and leisure.

The park, brings to life fan-favourite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters from Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera like Tom and Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones, all under one roof for the first time in the region.

All in all it offers endless family fun and adventures.

We stepped into the new decade in the most extraordinary fashion as Abu Dhabi set the stage to provide everyone tools to write their extraordinary New Year’s Eve story.

Before the year ended, we were taken to Louvre Abu Dhabi, an art and civilisation museum in Saadiyat Island, about 11 kms away from the capital city.

We explored Louvre’s greatest masterpieces and the architecture of the dome in an engaging thematic tour. The museum’s 10,000 years of luxury expo is amazing and lasts untill February 18. The story celebrates a world history of the lavish and the luxurious through 350 extraordinary objects from fashion, jewelry, art, furniture, design and more.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Acting Executive Director, Tourism and Marketing, DCT-Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi is the ultimate destination for anyone wishing to celebrate and start 2020 with fun and excitement.”

DCT-Abu Dhabi and its partners also organised three massive New Year’s Eve festivals across the capital. There was an option to attend Bruno Mars’s concert at Resolution by Night, Tamer Hosny and Nancy Ajram’s performances at Mubadala’s New Year’s Eve, or the lantern and fireworks show at Corniche.

On Yas Island’s Du Arena, the scene was for Resolution, a two-day festival that had a concert with global superstar Bruno Mars ringing his 24-Karat Magic.

Al Maryah Island hosted Mubadala’s annual New Year’s Eve extravaganza, with Arab stars Tamer Hosny and Nancy Ajram bringing the party to life before a record-breaking firework show. Using three pyrotechnics sky towers, the 10-minute display rang the New Year with a thrill.

At the Abu Dhabi Corniche, DCT-Abu Dhabi organised a lantern and firework festival for the public.

Liju Cherian