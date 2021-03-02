Weightlifting is not just a man’s sport

By Al Anood Al Wahaibi –

Many women draw back at the thought of weightlifting, imagining themselves with a bulging, masculine figure. Nonetheless, resistance exercises are becoming more popular with women as they realise the benefits: increased lean body mass, decreased body fat and increased calories burned.

In Oman, the consensus is that weightlifting is a sport that is only for men and women can’t ever practice at it. Looking at it from a social perspective, women are usually denied and frowned upon appearing at such positions. However, there is a first time for everything and there must be a first attempt by someone to face the consequences.

Marwa al Wadhahi, a 29-year-old Omani athlete and member of the National Weightlifting team of Oman, began her journey in 2016 when she got involved in CrossFit sport, high-intensity interval training that required strength and endurance and included weightlifting movements.

During her training in CrossFit sport, “I used to see some of the CrossFit boys having training, lifting weights, and I knew that they were training with the National Weightlifting Team at times. I felt like I wanted a piece of that cake, I wanted to improve my weightlifting technique specifically so I asked them if I can join the National Team.”

After the idea was proposed to the National Team Coach, Al Wadhahi was welcomed to join them. She started training in January 2019. She broke the glass ceiling by being the first female in Oman to join the team.

In March 2019, Al Wadhahi and few other girls represented the Female Omani Weightlifting National Team for the first time ever in the West Asia and Gulf Weightlifting Championship that was held in Muscat.

Al Wadhahi got second place in her weight category with a total of 6 silver medals.

One of the challenges she has faced is how society considers the sport as male-dominated. When Al Wadhahi started, she was the only female among a lot of males making her feel “weird and uncomfortable”, she described.

“However, I learned to adjust to the existing situation and got comfortable as I joined for a purpose,” Al Wadhahi said.

With Al Wadhahi’s passion for the sport, she was able to brush off the idea that weightlifting is purely for men and the fact that women can excel on it only added to her conviction that she is on the right path.

“We, women, are capable of practising whatever sport we like. There is no such thing as sport exclusive just for men,” Al Wadhahi said.

Because Al Wadhahi is engaged in a very active lifestyle, the pandemic did not stop her from training. She continued training at home despite the minimal equipment she had. She also continues communication with her coach who supports her on how to get on with her training.

Her advice to others is to “Do what you love from your heart with pure intentions while respecting your surroundings. Start and try different things. Discover what you love. We all start from somewhere no matter where that is. Believe in yourself. Don’t be scared of challenges or unusual situations. Don’t be worried about being the first at doing something, you might open doors for others and bring out a positive change.”