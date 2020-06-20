Weekend special: Surviving lockdown

Three physical trainers shared their experiences with Observer on surviving lockdown and the lessons learnt.

Thanks to mobile apps they continued to impart their skills through online classes.

While one is a personal trainer-cum-hand stander the others being Zumba fitness instructor and a yoga teacher.

Wellness activist Fahad al Abri utilized the time to be with his clients online daily.

“When the lockdown began I had to find ways to deal with the situation and the only way out was to look more of what abilities we have.”

The training sessions at home provided an opportunity to share his skills through various social media platforms.

“I also kept myself busy playing my Ukulele and sharing it bringing some hope and smile to anyone watching me in my social media platforms,” says this TEDx speaker.

Zumba fitness instructor Marissa M Pontila from the Philippines, led her classes through Zin Studio livestream.

She was also was able to attend other classes from around the world.

Marissa, who teaches at International Karate Academy in Al Khuwair, says, “It was a different experience as they were able to witness everyday through Zoom and other Apps which we are not familiar before.”

A die-hard fan of Jed Latabe, an international fitness presenter, Marissa follows his fitness workouts and Zumba classes via Zoom every Friday.

“Lockdown taught us to live simple life and realised you do not need more than of what you have and only health matters. Because of technology we explored the other side of life keeping us busy while at home which enabled to express our feelings, towards things that we like, and trying to like the things that we don’t like,” reveals this certified fitness instructor.

Prema Arun, an entrepreneur, and yoga teacher, the period drove her to seek new horizons. Through online classes, she reached out to more people and in different time zones catering to each and every individual’s needs.

As co-founder of Yoga City, Qurum, her virtual teaching aspects tackled yoga as a holistic approach for the mind and body.

“I started online classes and soon realized it could reach out to more people and in different time zones. Since the online classes are interactive I could cater to each and every individual’s needs,” she admits.

“The crisis taught us to be self-reliant, look inwards for creativity and motivation,” says Prema. She is part of Prana, a public group of yoga enthusiasts, which is planning to celebrate International Day of Yoga virtually on Sunday.