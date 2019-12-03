Main 

WeatherUpdate: Sporadic rains likely in northern Oman

Muscat: The northwestern parts of the Sultanate (Musandam, North al Batinah, Buraimi and Dhahirah governorates) and the coastal areas of Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea are expected to get rains today, said Oman Meteorology.

Meanwhile, according to the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center a tropical depression system has been formed in the South-West Arabian Sea on Monday.

The system is located at longitude 55.0°E and latitude 05.0°N with estimated surface wind speed around the center between (28 to 33 knots).

The depression is located 700 km away from the coast of Somalia with a probability of further intensification into a deep depression within the coming 24 hours with no direct impacts over the Sultanate.

There is a chance of sea state changing to moderate to rough along Dhofar Governorate coasts with maximum wave height between two to three meters.

 

