Weather alert: Heavy rains, strong winds in North Oman

Photo Courtesy: Ihtesham Muhammad

Muscat: A weather alert has been issued by Oman Meteorology for Musandam, Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, South al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, and Muscat governorates for Sunday.

“Continous heavy thundershowers will be accompanied by fresh winds and hail, flash wadi floods and reduction in horizontal visibility. Sea will be rough to moderate during this period over Sea of Oman,” the weather alert said.

Weather charts also indicate a relative decrease in temperature associated with his weather condition.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has called on citizens and residents to take safety measures during the rains and not to risk crossing the valleys.

It also called on fishermen not to venture into the sea in the event of high waves. Some areas in the Musandam Governorate are experiencing light to moderate rainfall, reported ROP.