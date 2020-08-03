Wearing masks to be mandatory in Malaysia

Malaysia has decided that wearing a face mask is mandatory in public places, with penalties to be imposed on the violators from August 1, 2020, Oman’s embassy in Kuala Lumpur said.

Malaysia will join Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Victoria in Australia where face masks are mandatory in public spaces.

Under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, those who do not comply with the new rule will face a fine of up to RM1,000 (S$324).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised people to wear a face mask in public where there is a community transmission and when social distancing is not possible.