Wear masks properly

MUSCAT: The buzzword has been the ‘face mask’ that was shot to the limelight overnight and researches are on to design and manufacture the most stylish mask that can create a marketing hype.

Can wearing masks alone protect us? Will prolonged use of the same lead to CO2 intoxication or oxygen deficiency?

Experiments are ongoing, different types of masks are being made at many nook and corners and it’s no wonder today we are able to identify a person with hos/her masks on due to its rapid popularity.

However, reports suggest that masks are two-edged sword whose improper use can lead to demerits than benefits, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and medical experts.

Contrary to what we believed that wearing a mask will protect us, what we actually do not know that we might increase our risk of infection if we do not wear them properly.

In its set of guidelines that the WHO issued to eeducate the public about the proper way of wearing facemasks, it said, “the use of a mask alone is insufficient to provide an adequate level of protection, and other measures should also be adopted.”

According to the WHO, these measures include social distancing and frequent hand washing, in addition to wearing and removing the mask correctly.

The prolonged use of masks can be uncomfortable. However, it does not lead to CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency, according to the WHO.

“There are no proven dangers as such of wearing face masks, not true what has been circulated on whatsapp groups. We, doctors and surgeons wear them for several hours during operations”, says Dr Mezon Tufail al Rahman.

However, masks should be worn properly so as to derive the merits intended by wearing the same.

Medical masks or surgical masks are flat or pleated and are affixed to the head with straps or have ear loops. Make sure it fits properly and that it is tight enough to allow you breathe properly, while wearing the masks. Do not reuse a disposable mask and make sure you change it as soon as it gets dampened.

“Proper use and discarding of masks is a major challenge now. Many people are seen keeping the mask over the chin not covering the nose or mouth which beats the very purpose”, says Dr Benny Panakkan, Medical Director and Cardiac Specialist.

“Moreover, if you keep the mask like below your chin and adjust it, often your risk increases as you are touching the face with contaminated hands more times.”

Washing or sanitising hands after touching the outer surface of the mask is ideal as it may harbor the virus

“We can increase our risk of getting it by wearing a mask if we are not following proper instructions of how to wear a face mask”, Dr Viresh Chopra.

Disposable masks should be properly disposed as a contaminated one as a potential source of infection rather than just throwing away

If using a reusable cloth mask after every use washing with soap and water throughly and drying before reuse is also important

PROPER DISPOSAL

Of course, dumping them outside will increase community spread hence, it should carefully be disposed off.

Single-use masks are made of plastic and a thin strip of metal and are often not being disposed of properly.

“These masks are being found on footpaths and roads in many cities of the world. Environmental groups have found thousands of them littering beaches and hiking trails, where they pose a threat to marine, animal and bird life”, Dr Nigel Kuriakose, SQU Hospital.

The WHO has also cautioned that ‘wearing a facemask may provide us with a false sense of security, causing us to neglect other important preventative measures and opening themselves up to contracting the virus.’