‘We lost a great ruler who loved us’

“We lost a great leader, a face that I used to keep seeing since my childhood is no more. It’s heart-breaking to see him no more,” avers Fatma bint Mohammed al Ghailani. Fatma was born and brought up in Kuwait and finished her higher education in the capital city of Kuwait before she made it to the Sultanate of Oman. “Memories of the Emir are very close to my heart and Kuwait is a sisterly country which always stood for peace just as the Sultanate does. Certainly, he will be missed. May Allah Almighty give him eternal peace,” she noted. Many senior citizens of Oman who once were in Kuwait before the Renaissance of 1970 remember the then ruler of the State of Kuwait as a gentleman who always listened to his people.

Salem bin Ahmed al Fouri and Sultan bin Ahmed al Fouri, two elderly brothers who returned from Kuwait post 1970, are all love for the ruler who was known as the ‘Prince of Humanity’ among the Arab countries. “We spent our young age in Kuwait and returned to the Sultanate after the national call by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said in 1970. We have very sweet memories of the ruler who used to visit our neighbourhoods as a very common man during weekends,” Salem said, wiping the tears that rolled down the wrinkled face from his eyes.

