We have clear plan to deal with community spread: Health Minister

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling Covid 19, recalled upon citizens and residents in the Sultanate to adhere to the instructions by the Ministry of Health and give special care to those suffering from chronic diseases like ones taking immunosuppressive drugs, because they are more vulnerable to get infected.

It is preferable also to isolate the elderly inside houses and apply social spacing even between family members. This came during the second virtual conference of the Committee held on Thursday at the headquarters of the Ministry of education, in presence of Minister of Health, Advisor to the Minister of Education, Director General of Diseases Surveillance and Control, Brigadier General of Military and media representatives.

The Minister declared during the conference that “I believe that the next two weeks we expect to reach the peak of the curve,that is, by the end of April, we will have skipped the peak if everyone adheres to the instructions of the Ministry of Health. As announced, we have relorted 38 new cases, bringing the total number to 475, including 211 for expatriates, of which 109 were recovered and 33 cases were hospitalized”.

He added that as of now, the country has abundance of medical devices and equipment. ” The Sultanate received a shipment of medical solutions used for testing, and it will be distributed to health institutions to examine the largest sample of people in the coming day. Also, by April 15, we will get new devices and equipment from aboard. We already received 5 shipments of medical equipment and supplies from Republic of China in cooperation with the Air Force and there new shipments coming soon. Laboratory solutions, however, remain the biggest challenge”.

The Minister confirmed that the country have contacted several countries to exchange medical supplies if needed, saying ” we are discussing a plan to exchange respirators with other countries at the time of need. I want to stress that the Sultanate has sufficient stocks at the present time of respirators and masks. However, during this crisis, many local industries have appeared such as the face masks and protective suits and others, making a great discuss”.

He further noticed that “Tomorrow, we will begin to expand the examination in Mutrah for more expats. . We don’t look for the illegals or tgose with expired IDs, we will focus on people and not on nationalities. They will be addressed in more than one language to guide them to places of examination” Al Saidi mentioned , indicating that the government agreed to examine and treat all expats for free, not other issues will be considered”.

Dr. Saif al Abri, DG of Diseases Surveillance and Control, pointed that there were cases of infection detected among national students coming from abroad and they have been taken care of, noting that the Ministry is in the process of intensifying the tests and new measures will be taken soon.

“We have a clear plan to deal with community transportation anywhere in the Sultanate. Muttrah is currently witnessing this problem, as 31 of the 38 cases that were reported lately are from Muttrah” he said. He also pointed out that with regard to providing health services, he continued that “the number of non-urgent cases has been reduced with continued provision of services to patients with dialysis, childbirth, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and such. There are also ways to deliver medicines to them. That also can be done in cooperation with some local delivery companies thriving now in light of the current circumstances “.

Regarding plans of education and results of terms, Dr. Saif Al-Maamarj, Advisor to the Minister of Education said” the ministry created a platform for distance education. It is an experience that we are taking now and it may be inevitable in the future, as networks and devices were provided for some students. Coordination is in progress with the Ministry of Higher Education to develop plans with Unified Admission of the sake of public diploma students”.

Al Maamari clarified that “We are exploring alternatives with the suspension of study. I herein assure you that solutions will be in the best interest of the student, as we aso care about their educational future. However, it is too early to announce the fate of the students’ results, as the health situation is unstable. In the coming days, alternative solutions will be revealed in light of the extension of suspension period “.

From his part, Brigadier General Saeed Al-Asimi, Director General of Operations at the Royal Oman Police said that the control points for closing the Governorate of Muscat are fully activated.” movement of individuals to and from the Governorate will be limited, and we appeal to everyone to understand the main reason for this” confirming that in light of this national crisis, we demand everyone to be careful and be committed. The decision to close came to limit the spread of the virus and also to leave the space for the concerned authorities to play their role to the fullest extent. It is all in the interest of the homeland and the citizen.”